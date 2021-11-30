HCMC adds field hospitals to receive new Covid-19 infections

Illustrative photo



The three-storey hospital with the capacity of 500 beds is under completion process to receive Covid-19 patients next week. After the inspection, Mr. Duong Anh Duc required the Municipal Department of Health to soon support hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medical equipment and supplies for Hoc Mon Field Hospital.

On the same day, a working delegation led by member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem checked the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, socio-economic recovery and development in District 6.To prevent new Covid-19's Omicron variant , Mr. Le Thanh Liem directed District 6 to proactively pay attention to the SARS-CoV-2 development and keep an eye on new infections to prevent the pandemic outbreak.From the beginning of October to November 24, District 6 recorded Covid-19 surges with 2,000 new infections. 98.53 percent of enterprises resumed their operations and 70.3 percent of household businesses restored their activities.

By Thu Huong,Tran Yen – Translated by Huyen Huong