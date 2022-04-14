HCMC actively cares for needy people affected by Covid-19

Particularly, at the 14th conference of the Party Executive Committee of Nha Be District on the 13th of April, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai asked the local authorities to focus on forecasting the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the district and report evaluation of post-Covid-19 impacts on the implementation of set tasks and goals this year. Additionally, it is important that Nha Be District regularly takes care of and helps families whose relatives have died from the Covid-19 pandemic, notably the elderly and orphaned kids.
Children who have lost their parents from Covid-19 pandemic. (photo:SGGP)
On the same day, Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai attended the ninth conference of the Party Executive Committee of Tan Phu District to direct assigned tasks for each staff and party member to promote their responsibility in inspection to remove difficulties and obstacles for people and businesses.At the 12th conference of the Party Executive Committee of Phu Nhuan District, Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau directed the district to ensure political security, social order and safety; well implement Covid-19 prevention and control activities; support policy families and poor and near-poor households to access to loans for economic development and stabilizing their lives.