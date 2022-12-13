HCMC accompanies farmers to overcome difficulties

The Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association this morning organized a program granting production tools and means of livelihood to poor and near-poor members in the city in 2022.



Accordingly, the organizing board granted 223 production tools, means of livelihood and repaired boat seines for 200 poor and near-poor farmers in the city with a total amount of more than VND3.2 billion (US$135 million).



Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association Nguyen Thanh Xuan shared that the production tools and means of livelihood would bring both material and spiritual values of the association along with numerous enterprises, units and individuals extended for farmers through the upcoming television program of “Sentimental Tet”.



Therefore, from 2017 up to now, the HCMC Farmers Association has actively performed surveys, learn about near-poor members' lives. On this basis, the association has supported 657 production tools and means of livelihood with a total amount of more than VND9.5 billion (US$402 million) to assist the livelihoods of 659 farmer members.



From the fund sources via the television program of “Sentimental Tet – Lunar New Year 2022”, the HCMC Farmers Association has granted six charitable houses, 2,434 gifts, 126 bank saving accounts, 20 full scholarships, 1,007 Luong Dinh Cua scholarships, sponsored 30 orphans due to Covid-19 pandemic up to manhood with a total amount of over VND9.2 billion (US$389 million).

Some photos at the ceremony of granting production tools

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong