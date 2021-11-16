HCMC accelerating work to fulfill annual economic, administrative targets

State officers in District 11 are returning results of administrative procedures to citizens. (Photo: SGGP)

Due to the latest severe Covid-19 outbreak this year, most districts in HCMC are facing great difficulties fulfilling the annual socio-economic targets. For instance, District 11 has only reached 11 out of 15 assigned goals, and is expected to finish only two more, while the numbers in District 1 and District 7 are 11/37 and 35/40, respectively.

To complete as many targets as possible, many localities are adopting solutions to help enterprises to recover their business and manufacturing activities in order to increase city budget revenues.

Chairman of District 11 People’s Committee Tran Phi Long informed that his district has formed task forces especially for this mission via field trips to major companies located here to address issues within their power. Other requests are sent to the municipal authorities for answers. At the same time, the localities strictly follow instructions on tax reduction, extension, and exemption for eligible businesses, along with devising a suitable route for those with large tax debts for gradual payment.

District 1 and Go Vap District, meanwhile, are working with the HCMC Industry and Trade Department, the State Bank of Vietnam – HCMC Branch to continue supporting policies for enterprises regarding debt restructuring, interest reduction, fee exemption and debt group keeping. Suitable policies on payment extension for value added tax, corporate income tax, individual income tax, and land rent in 2021 are introduced, with simple procedures for quick processing.

All districts and Thu Duc City are promoting commercial activities and aiding businesses to marketing their products to national and international distribution channels.

As to the administrative reform process in HCMC, many localities like District 11, District 1 are trying to offer level-3 and level-4 administrative procedures online to avoid crowds or direct contact. Data of certain fields such as tax, market management are integrated to create convenience for document handling and minimize verification of individual’s and business’ papers. The one-stop electronic information system and public service portal of many districts are exploited in administrative procedures. As many as 259 papers are process per day on average in District 1.

Vice Chairman of District 7 People’s Committee Le Van Thanh informed that his district is focusing on establishing its e-government and smart urban area, developing the digital society and economy, as well as successfully carrying out the digital transformation process via the use of its operation center for Covid-19 prevention and economic recovery. It also aims at increasing online level-4 administrative procedure provision.

Similarly, Thu Duc City has already launched its smart operation center and is now going through its digital transformation process to reduce document handling time. It aims at having 50 percent of level-4 administrative procedure done online at the end of this year.

Go Vap District introduces the target of having all administrative procedures processed on time at the end of 2021. It is carrying out the program ‘Accepting and Processing Administrative Papers within One Day’ for certain procedures related to issuing new household business certificate (except conditional business groups), terminating household business activities, civil status adjustment, which normally takes 3 days to finish.

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stated that thanks to the launch of this 90-day campaign, many localities have witnessed a stronger determination among state officers in processing administrative procedures for individuals and businesses, which is a positive signal in the administrative reform.

He also reminded that when applying solutions to fulfill the assigned annual target, district leaders have to identify the ultimate difficulties that residents are facing to address them. Budget collection, for example, should be carried out correctly but flexibly to help vulnerable companies overcome their obstacles first.

By Dinh Ly, Thu Huong – Translated by Vien Hong