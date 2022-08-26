HCMC accelerating disbursement of rent support to needy workers

Many laborers have not received the rent support yet



Deputy Director Nguyen Van Lam of the HCMC Department of Labor, Was Invalids and Social Affairs reported that nearly 1.7 million employees in 77,600 businesses certified by the HCMC Social Security to be entitled to the rent support according to Decision No.08-2022 by the Prime Minister. The amount to be disbursed comes to VND974 billion ($41.6 million).

The localities have approved the rent support distribution of VND655.8 billion ($28 million) to 44,508 enterprises, and so far more than 77,000 needy laborers have received VND417 billion ($17.8 million), accounting for 43.14 percent of the estimated amount.

Deputy Director Lam explained that the tardiness happened because certain businesses had sent necessary documents by post to the wrong address and his department could not obtain the papers until after August 15. Other companies had submitted documents online and were asked to do it in person again. There are also cases of businesses waiting until the deadline to submit documents, creating unexpected heavy workload to the units receiving the papers.

To ensure the rent support disbursement progress, HCMC People’s Committee has asked Chairmen of the People’s Committees of all districts and Thu Duc City to urgently complete money distribution by August 30, mobilizing the aid of youth union members when necessary.

The localities with low disbursement rates will have themselves inspected to devise suitable helping measures to fulfill this task by August 30.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Huong Vuong