HCMC accelerates investigations on corruption cases, negative phenomena

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control chairs the periodical meeting. (Photo: Viet Dung)



At periodical meeting in October of 2022 (Photo: Viet Dung)

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control also assigned the Commission for Internal Affairs of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to chair, coordinate with relevant agencies in monitoring and urging the removal of difficulties and obstacles in the assessment of assets for clarification and investigation purposes.

Many key contents were approved at the meeting, including those related to the implementation results of conclusions and directions by the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Head of the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control at the previous meetings, along with the progress of investigations and handling some cases of corruption subject to the direction and monitoring by the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption and the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong