HCMC accelerates investigations on corruption cases, negative phenomena

SGGP
Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control requested prosecution agencies to accelerate investigations, handle corruption cases and negative phenomena, especially cases under direction and monitoring by the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption.
HCMC accelerates investigations on corruption cases, negative phenomena ảnh 1 Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control chairs the periodical meeting. (Photo: Viet Dung)
Many key contents were approved at the meeting, including those related to the implementation results of conclusions and directions by the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Head of the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control at the previous meetings, along with the progress of investigations and handling some cases of corruption subject to the direction and monitoring by the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption and the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control.

HCMC accelerates investigations on corruption cases, negative phenomena ảnh 2 At periodical meeting in October of 2022 (Photo: Viet Dung)
Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the municipal Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control also assigned the Commission for Internal Affairs of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to chair, coordinate with relevant agencies in monitoring and urging the removal of difficulties and obstacles in the assessment of assets for clarification and investigation purposes. 

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

