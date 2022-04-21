HCMC accelerates development by simplifying administrative procedures



At the meeting on the socio-economic situation in the first quarter of 2022, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai especially emphasized the implementation of the peak month of administrative reform actions in the second quarter by receiving papers from city dwellers and business and treat it in that day.

Previously, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City directed administrations in districts, Thu Duc city and departments to comment on the plan to organize the action month ‘Receiving and handling administrative procedures in a day’.

Civil servants and staff in state organizations in District 8 receive and give back to residents who demand for copying, authentication, marriage registration, birth and death registration. In particular, the procedure for changing, correcting, supplementing civil status and determining marital status is shortened from three days to one working day.

In response to the Action Month ‘Receiving and handling administrative procedures within the day’, Chairman of District 8 People's Committee Tran Thanh Tung said that in order to resolve procedures quickly, the district focuses on implementing a one-door policy connecting wards and the district and perform online public services. Thereby, staff can give back all papers to residents who do not have to go back and forth many times.

Similarly, Binh Tan district is also actively preparing to deal with administrative procedures in the same day including changing business registration contents, re-issuing the certificate of business household registration and copies of civil status extracts, suspending business, birth registration of children of Vietnamese people and foreigners and certified copies of original documents.

For the Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs sector, procedures for granting and renewing work permits for foreigners working in Vietnam are handled within the same day and processed online, with results returned by post.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan said that the department averagely receives about 100 new applications, re-issuance of work permits, and work permit exemption dossiers. In 2021, nearly 31,500 applications in the first two months of 2022, there are nearly 6,200 new applications, re-issuance, work permit exemption, and explanations of the need for foreign workers have been issued within a day.

At the Department of Planning and Investment, on this peak occasion, the department carried out a number of administrative procedures during the day, related to investment projects, changing investment registration certificates, updating and supplementing information in the business registration dossier.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, in the peak month, nearly 144,000 administrative procedures were received and handled by districts, districts and Thu Duc city during the day while other departments have received and processed more than 104,400 administrative procedures dossiers in a day.

From this result, this year, Ho Chi Minh City organizes to receive and settle administrative complaints within a day within a month. According to the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, with administrative procedures that have not yet provided online public services, people and businesses must prepare all documents and submit them which will be received and processed within the same day.

For online public services, applications are processed online within the same day. It is expected that there will be 64 administrative procedures at departments and agencies; districts and Thu Duc city have 18 administrative procedures; wards, communes have seven administrative procedures that will be resolved within a day.

According to Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, the implementation of this year's peak action month on administrative reform must be based on promoting and striving to better the results of 2021. This year, agencies that have not registered to participate in the action month must resolve all backlogs.

Through the action month, Ho Chi Minh City aims to raise the sense of responsibility of officials and civil servants in state agencies to quickly handle administrative procedures related to people and businesses. creating an open environment for investment attraction in the city. This is also a step manifesting the city’s determination of socio-economic recovery this year.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan