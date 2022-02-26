HCMC accelerates delivery of online public administrative services

Illustrative photo

Online public administrative services are regarded as one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said Dang Quoc Toan, Chief of Office at HCMC People’s Committee. Online services help cut travel costs and time for individuals and organisations; prevent bureaucracy and corruption; and improve the transparency of services delivery, he said.

According to Toan, the city now provides more than 1,700 public administrative services. Last year, it handled over 17 million inquiries with some 99.8 percent of them having results returned on time.

A total of 805 services have been made available on the Internet, 317 of which are level-3 and -4 that require applications lodged online. The number of applications for online services of these levels exceeded 3 million last year.

The city plans to further simplify procedures and required papers while soon putting its portal for public administrative services into use. It is also encouraging people and raise their awareness of the online services and how they benefit every individual and business.

VNA