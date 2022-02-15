HCMC accelerates campaign on planting ten million trees “For a green Vietnam”

Thu Duc City's leaders and people are planting trees. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Van Phong, a resident living on Bung Ong Thoan Street in Thu Duc City’s Phu Huu Ward expressed his joy at a clean and well-arranged yard located in front of his house. The court that was previously seen with a lot of trash now provides people with trees and green spaces.



In 2021, the Phu Huu Ward planted more than 1,000 new trees and eased garbage drop-off sites, said Secretary of the Party Committee of the ward Nguyen Thi Huong Hiep.



Binh Tan District, which has 78 parks and 16,821 trees planted along its streets, also launched a tree-planting campaign in the middle of 2021.



Meanwhile District 7 has focused on developing green spaces in housing projects and renovating deteriorated parks in canals and bridges. In 2021, the district developed five hectares of green trees, including a 25,000-square-meters park on the Te canal in Tan Hung Ward; built playing fields in ten wards; and called an act of planting trees.



The People’s Committee of HCMC has asked the departments, the people’s committees of Thu Duc City and districts throughout the city to kick off the tree-planting campaign, reaching a goal of ten million trees to be planted. The movement aims to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of forests and green trees to people, the significance of forest and tree protection, and contribution to building resilience to the impacts of climate change.



The city has asked everyone to plant at least one tree in their localities in response to the PM's call to plant one billion trees in the period of 2021 – 2025; and departments, districts and people through the city to participate in environmental sanitation preservation, forests protection and development, trees planting campaigns, development of the city’s green spaces in the recent years.



Thu Duc City has made every effort to reach a goal of planting 10 million trees and developed 400,000 trees in 2021.



The new city has 16 construction projects of parks that are waiting for approval by the HCMC’s authorities. Thu Duc has paid attention to planting 250,000 new trees and completing construction projects of parks this year, said Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Nguyen Huu Anh Tu.



District 7 plans to develop five additional hectares of green trees, reaching the target of the total area of green spaces of 27 hectares by 2025 including 10 hectares of trees planted along canals and on rivers’ banks, and ask every ward to implement a project building a green space.



HCMC currently has more than 400 parks, including public parks and others in residential areas. According to a program to develop public parks and green trees in the city from 2020 to 2030, the city will increase the area of parks by 150 hectares by 2025 and 405 hectares by 2030.

