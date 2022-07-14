HCMC: 72 enterprises received money to pay housing rent support to laborers

Mr. Le Van Thinh, Secretary of the Party Committee, Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, orders units to speed up the payment of housing rent support to laborers. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Huynh Le Nhu Trang, Chief of Office of the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, the department has organized jobs for more than 162,780 laborers in the first six months of the year. Of these, new jobs have been created for nearly 72,760 laborers.



The activity of sending Vietnamese workers to work abroad has also been gradually restored. Accordingly, in the first six months of the year, 2,431 laborers had been sent to work abroad, mainly in the Japanese market, with jobs in the fields of food processing, packaging, and nursing, an increase of 1,913 people compared to the same period last year.



Regarding the payment of housing rent support for laborers, by July 13, the Social Insurance of HCMC had given confirmation to 18,210 enterprises with 613,513 people, accounting for 55.88 percent of the expected number of laborers to receive support. Currently, 72 enterprises have been paid VND319 million by localities to support housing rental for workers, with a total of 537 people. The Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs also advised the People's Committee of HCMC to set up four delegations to inspect localities and enterprises to guide timely payments to suitable subjects.



The Department also requested districts and Thu Duc city to speed up the payment progress to enterprises and apply information technology in payment of housing rent support for laborers, complete the payment before August 30. It is expected that this week, districts will make payments to businesses whose applications are approved.



Mr. Le Van Thinh, Secretary of the Party Committee, Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, suggested that the departments under the Department proactively develop digital transformation and administrative reform programs in each unit from now until the end of the year and from 2023 to 2025. The units must focus on assessing the situation of labor demand and solutions to attract and maintain the workforce in association with the city's socio-economic development orientation in the coming time.



Leaders of units must also focus on performing tasks in the activity program for the last six months of the year, taking care of revolutionary contributors to prepare for the 75th anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs' Day.



Along with that, they must focus on and speed up the payment of housing rent support for laborers. “For the payment of housing rental support for laborers and other jobs associated with social welfare, units must closely associate with localities and provide immediate instructions for establishments to implement early and properly. That helps workers and laborers soon enjoy social welfare policies," emphasized the Director of the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of HCMC.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan