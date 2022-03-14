Hard-working farmers in HCMC earn more than US$14,544 yearly

In the past five years, the city's agricultural industry has shifted towards urban agriculture, high-tech agriculture, and biotechnology. Farmers have been converting inefficient crop and livestock areas to crops and livestock of high economic value.

Some typical successful business households are farmer Nguyen Van Trai in HCMC’s outlying district Cu Chi and farmer Nguyen Thanh Phong in outlying district Binh Chanh.

Mr. Trai grows vegetables in the area of 30ha, creating stable employment for nearly 100 workers.

In addition, farmer Phong earns an average income of VND550 million a year with his KOI fish farming model in the area of over 9ha. Farmer Huynh Doan Thong in Cu Chi District nets VND3.25 billion a year by producing seeds in the area of 4ha.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Uyen Phuong