“Green reconstruction” for HCMC focused on infrastructure, ecology

HCMC authorities after undergoing the 4th Covid outbreak have realized the shortcomings in its infrastructure, urban planning, logistics chain, among other things, and quickly set goals for a complete and thorough restructuring.

“Going green” in total reconstruction is a global trend as evidenced by the World Economic Forum 2020 reporting that the adoption of new technologies has “increased demand for green careers and other occupations in data economy and artificial intelligence”. In the reports, the jobs focused on included green cycle design, carbon footprint management, policy and policy framework on environmental governance system, and more.

Notably, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the COP26 Conference committed to pursuing “green development without sacrificing the environment to pursue economic growth”, developing policies to support the sharing economy, digital economy, and circular economy with a long-term vision of respecting the nature-society relationship.

Moreover, urban transportation systems are usually easily accessible, affordable and highly efficient. HCMC’s current production chains are aimed to relieve pressures on services and budgets by reducing raw material consumption and moving towards material reuse to help reduce spending on waste management with the help of digital technology.

Green reconstruction also lays out how to organize, manage and operate the urban infrastructure system and a safe living and working environment in co-existence with Covid-19. It focuses on inter-connecting the digital economy’s service chain and activating the green economy, the circular economy and the care economy. It is operated by a civilized management system which measures performance through data made public and respectful of all opinions.

The future Thu Thiem 2 Bridge will help connect Thu Thiem new urban area with central HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Moreover, green reconstruction for HCMC needs to reorient economic sectors towards ecology, attract domestic and foreign investment, and reshape industrial parks and high-tech zones of HCMC and neighboring provinces. Urban areas with high population density must be replanned as well.



These plans are directions from the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen over the past year, which were promptly executed by Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai in early October, 2021. “We have to go from the economic structure of the city, and then have a methodical strategy on labor and vocational training to respond. Then we develop policies on housing and other policies for workers,” Mr. Nen stated.

Urban planning is expected to be much clearer when the inter-regional transport system including Ring Road No. 3 or the HCMC - Moc Bai expressway is put into use, bottlenecks are resolved and inter-regional projects such as the Ben Luc - Long Thanh expressway and Cat Lai Bridge are completed.

By Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu – Translated by Thao Nhien