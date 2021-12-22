Great solidarity of Party, people, military helps city overcome Covid-19

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army.

Mr. Nen made the statement at a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army (December 22) and the 32nd anniversary of All-People Defense Festival (December 22).



The City’s Party Chief expressed his sincere gratitude for the support of the Vietnam people’s armed forces in the fight against coronavirus.

Nearly 190,000 people, including 29,000 soldiers, police, military officers and medical workers of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Public Security, and Ministry of Health and 36,000 military officers and soldiers of the Military Region 7 along with healthcare workers, teachers, and students of medical schools, religious volunteers have been mobilized to support the municipal government to defeat the disease.

Soldiers joined hands with the local functional units to guarantee the public security, provide social distancing guidance, and ensure supply of food for locals amid the implementation of more stringent social distancing measures.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen believed that the Vietnam People’s Army will continuously make important contributions to curb the outbreak in the city and help the southern economic hub resume business recovery and economic activity.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (4th, L) and veteran soldiers At the ceremony

By Tran Yen, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh