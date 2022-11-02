Great requiem ceremony praying for national peace, safety opens in HCMC

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (white shirt) attends the great requiem ceremony.

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Vo Thi Dung.



The great requiem ceremony featuring Buddhist traditional worship and rituals aims to pray for national peace and safety, pay tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and defense and frontline forces who sacrificed their lives while saving patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Venerable Thich Hue Cong, head of the representative board of the Chinese Buddhist community in HCMC said that the ceremony also focuses on raising funds for the poor and charity activities.

The great requiem ceremony that is held every five years will run until November 9.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh