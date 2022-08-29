Golden Hand contest in electronics industry launched in HCMC

This year's contest attracted 43 candidates to participate in the theory test with 90 multiple-choice questions and the practical exam with content revolving around the field of industrial electronics from basic to advanced. In addition, the jury also assessed industrial manners, occupational safety as well as 5S hygiene practices during the exam.

The results of theory and practice scores will be considered for upgrading to grant certificates of equivalent worker level for candidates who register for the upgrade exam according to the present regulations.

On the same day, the Labor Confederation of District 4 held the fifth ‘Good Craftsman in the Leather and Footwear Industry’ contest in 2022, to honor the golden hands of craftsmen working at businesses and production facilities, leather and shoe production households. The contest aimed to promote leather shoes, connecting production and consumption.

By Hong Hai - Translated by Anh Quan