General planning for HCMC until 2040 approved

The green space on Nguyen Van Linh Street in District 7. (Photo: SGGP)

The purpose of this adjustment is to better suit the development direction of the whole HCMC, transforming it into a center for domestic and regional trading, culture, innovative knowledge, scientific research, technology transfer, regional high-tech industry, tourism, finance, and international logistics service.

The scope of this general planning is the entire administrative boundary of HCMC, with a surface area of 2,095km² and Can Gio sea area, whose surface area to be identified in the planning process in order to be consistent with the coastal protection corridor and the overall exploitation, sustainable use of coastal resources.

The study scope of this adjustment covers the entire administrative boundary of HCMC and its neighboring provinces in the Southern key economic region, consisting of the provinces of Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Long An, Dong Nai, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, and Tien Giang. The total studied surface area is around 30,404km².

The estimated population scale of the whole HCMC in 2040 is about 13-14 million people, and the land scale for urban development until 2040 is about 100,000-110,000ha.

