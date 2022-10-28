Gas stations run out of fuel due to lack of storage tanks

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the HCMC Party Committee, Pham Duc Hai chairs the press conference.

The statement was made by Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc at a press conference on social and economic issues in the city that was held by the HCMC Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control, and economic recovery program on October 27.



A representatve of the HCMC Health Department speaks at the event.

Regarding the information about educational facilities starting too early, Chief of Office of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Ho Tan Minh said that the department checked and rectified matters.



According to current regulations, preschool, primary and high schools start at 7 am while secondary schools begin at 7.30 am. Educational facilities must open at 6.30 am. In case there are several schools that are located on a street, the local authority will arrange the start time of each facility.

A gas station announces to run out of gasoline.



Deputy Director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC), Le Hong Nga affirmed that the recently confirmed cases of monkeypox are less likely to spread in the community. HCMC has maintained the monitoring system at border gates to identify suspected cases of monkeypox

Chief of Office of the HCMC Health Department Le Thien Quynh Nhu expressed concern over a growing increase in the number of healthcare workers quitting their jobs, especially the nurse force. This directly affects healthcare quality at grass-root medical facilities.



The Department of Health has proposed the People’s Committee of HCMC submit financial support policies for skillful nurses and midwives at public medical facilities, including personal income that is expected to increase to 1.8 times compared to the average wage and offering 100 percent funding support for skill training to nurses who have two-year experience.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Le Manh Ha, deputy chief of staff of the city's Department of Public Security

At the event, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Le Manh Ha, deputy chief of staff of the city's Department of Public Security, said that there are more than black credit apps in HCMC operated by foreigners and those at home.



The municipal Department of Public Security is focusing on checking, handling and dismantling black credit rings







