Over 200 transit buses of Futa Bus Lines will serve passengers to/from the new Eastern Coach Station without any charges.
According to the plan, Futa Bus Lines will pick up passengers from all of the city districts, except for Can Gio District to the new Eastern Coach Station for all fixed route buses in the new station without any charges.
Futa Bus Lines will exploit over 200 transit buses operating from 4 a.m. to midnight and there will be one transit bus every 15 minutes. Besides, the transit buses will be officially operated from December 1, 2022 to at June 30, 2023 until the new plan of the new Eastern Coach Station on convenient connection with districts.
Passengers who buy tickets at the station will be registered for providing transit service. Futa Bus Lines shall receive information from the station and arrange transit buses for passengers.
Passengers who buy tickets at the station will be registered for providing transit service. Futa Bus Lines shall receive information from the station and arrange transit buses for passengers.
In the upcoming time, passengers will easily catch up on the transit route to contact drivers via Futa Bus Lines app on the mobile phone.