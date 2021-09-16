  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Fully vaccinated residents of Can Gio able to go out to buy essential foods

SGGP
The Covid-19 pandemic in Can Gio District is under control so the locality has piloted re-opening of some activities from September 16. Of which, residents can go to the market once a week to buy essential goods while food and beverage business facilities are allowed to operate under three-on-site model and take-away form only if they have been vaccinated the second routine dose of Covid-19 for two weeks. 
Fully vaccinated residents of Can Gio able to go out to buy essential foods ảnh 1 (Illustrative photo: SGGP)
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District Nguyen Van Hong informed that the district is collaborating with relevant units to resume its tourism sector welcoming visitors to Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve and Can Gio beach.
Can Gio District also proposed the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to allow construction for individual houses.

In related news, Chairman of People’s Committee of Tan Binh District, Nguyen Ba Thanh said that the district continues to impose social distancing; however, food and beverage business facilities can operate under a three-on-site model and take-away form by shippers.

The information above was released at the live-streamed talk show “People ask, city answers” in reply to the questions from residents. 

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong

