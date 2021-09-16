Fully vaccinated residents of Can Gio able to go out to buy essential foods

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District Nguyen Van Hong informed that the district is collaborating with relevant units to resume its tourism sector welcoming visitors to Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve and Can Gio beach.Can Gio District also proposed the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to allow construction for individual houses.
In related news, Chairman of People’s Committee of Tan Binh District, Nguyen Ba Thanh said that the district continues to impose social distancing; however, food and beverage business facilities can operate under a three-on-site model and take-away form by shippers.
The information above was released at the live-streamed talk show “People ask, city answers” in reply to the questions from residents.