Frontline force sketches beautiful picture: People's Council Chairwoman

On September 25, the People's Committee of Cu Chi District in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Command and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism organized a tour named "Green journey to the Land of Steel" for more than 100 tourists who have been working in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le said that doctors and nurses in protective suits in the scorching weather are still dedicated to saving patients day and night without sleep. Some people in the frontline force had to overcome their grief over the death of a loved one when they can’t say goodbye to their loved ones from afar in order to do their anti-pandemic mission.

Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le gifts a young soldier in the frontline force (Photo: SGGP) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le also praised journalists and radio reporters who have not been afraid of danger in going around the city to show people the reality of what has been going on citywide; some reporters have infected with SARS-CoV-2.

With the aim of restoring public trust in the safe Cu Chi outlying district , the city's leaders organized the tour. However, Ms. Le said though the city recorded the lowest number of Covid -19 deaths in over one month on September 23, dwellers should keep their alert to the disease; plus, they should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K principle in all activities to protect themselves and relatives and people around them.

Saigontourist Group in coordination with the city Department of Tourism yesterday organized a tour to the Can Gio outlying district. Tourists are people who have been participating in the fight against Covid-19.





Tourists at Cu Chi tunnel (Photo: SGGP) Ms. Le gifts a young man in the frontline force (Photo: SGGP) Ms. Le speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP) Major General Phan Van Xung gives gifts to women in the frontline force (Photo: SGGP) Saigontourist Group said that it will continue organizing tours to Can Gio on September 26, October 2, 5, and 7; moreover, tours to Cu Chi will be on September 27 and 29 and October 1. Travelers are those who have received two shots of the Covid-19 vaccine and test negative for Covid-19.

Director of the Department of Tourism of HCMC Le Thi Anh Hoa (L) gifts a young military soldier in the frontline force (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan