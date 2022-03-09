French businesses want to contribute to HCMC’s development

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives newly-appointed Consul General of the Republic of France in HCMC Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser (L).

At the meeting, the City Party Chief expressed his respect for the sharing and support taken by France in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly.



He highly appreciated cooperation relations between the two countries, especially after the establishment of the Vietnam-France strategic partnership in France in 2013.

HCMC has cooperation programs with French localities, including Lyon city. The two cities signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation of artistic lighting projects for historical buildings in HCMC.

He hoped Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser and the Consulate General of France will continue to support and cooperate with HCMC in fields of economy and culture, and believed the relationship between the two countries and HCMC in particular will be further developed, towards the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

French Consul General to HCMC Emmanuelle Pavillon - Grosser also highly appreciated achievements of the city’s development over the past years. She wished the bilateral relationship between the two countries would be developed strongly in the coming time.

The French business community in HCMC always wishes to contribute to the city’s development. They have been interested in projects of urban development and waste treatment. The Consulate General of France in HCMC is ready to accompany the city and boost cooperation relations between France and HCMC.

