France, HCMC to soon restore cooperation projects

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai receives newly-appointed Consul General of the Republic of France in HCMC Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser.



At the reception, Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the fruitful relationship between Vietnam and France, especially strategic partnership was promoted in September 2013.

The city leader informed that France was the HCMC’s 15th biggest investor through 313 projects with a total capital of around US$263.4 million by November 2021, and he highly appreciated the enthusiasm and contribution to cultural activities and events of the Consul General of the Republic of France and affirmed to create the most favorable for newly-appointed Consul General of the Republic of France in HCMC to fulfill her tasks during the tenure.Mr. Mai believed that Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser would promote further the cultural cooperation activities between HCMC and France in the upcoming time.On the occasion, Mr. Mai expressed his thankfulness for the French communities and people in HCMC who have shared the difficulties with the city during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and reaffirmed that the city is ready for removing the obstacles and creating the most favorable conditions for French enterprises as well as European ones to perform their trading and investment in Vietnam’s economic hub under the current recovery period.In addition, Mr. Mai said that HCMC would promote the retarded projects due to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially those in terms of culture, education and urban management.On her part, Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser said that her first responsibility was to reconnect the cooperation projects in the fields of economy, culture and society between the Consulate General of the Republic of France and HCMC impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.French large-scale enterprises are willing to strengthen investment in HCMC in the upcoming time.Particularly, the newly-appointed Consul General informed that there would be more and more French teaching programs at schools in HCMC and in Vietnam aiming to popularize the French language for young generations.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Huyen Huong