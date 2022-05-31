Fourth Vietnam Economic Forum to be held in HCMC for first time





Deputy Head of Party Central Economic Commission Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the press brief of the event (Photo: SGGP)



At the press brief today, the organizer said that the forum will have three seminars taking place in parallel. They are developing a stable labor supply chain after the Covid-19 pandemic; capital market development and real estate market, and technological innovation, digital transformation, and supply chain diversification.

Along with that was a plenary session on high-level policy dialogue with the main contents such as Global economy and major trends in international economic cooperation nowadays, Vietnam in the current global economy- opportunities and challenges, training digital human resources to create breakthroughs in science and technology and country risk management in the new context. The dialogue session is expected to attract 600 delegates.

Talking about the fourth Vietnam Economic Forum at the press conference on the morning of May 31, Deputy Head of the Party Central Economic Commission Nguyen Thanh Phong said there will be some differences compared to the three forums before.

This forum will be seen the participation of the Minister of Planning and Investment, the Minister of Finance, and the Governor of the State Bank. The Head of the Central Economic Commission will give the opening speech of the forum while the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will deliver a speech to welcome the event taking place in the city and the Vietnamese Prime Minister will give a closing speech of the forum.

Along with that, all opinions, suggestions and advice from the three seminars will be summarized and reported at the beginning of the plenary session - a high-level discussion in the afternoon of the same day.

Unlike the previous three forums which were held in Hanoi, this is the first time the forum is held in Ho Chi Minh City - the country's economic locomotive, which is also the locality hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, to show the strong recovery and development of the southern metropolis in particular and the country in general.

