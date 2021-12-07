The fourth session of the 10th tenure of People's Council of HCMC opens on December 7. (Photo: SGGP)
The year-end annual conference will also discuss about plans of the city’s social and economic development in the 2021-2025 period and the Standing Committee of the People's Council’ s proposals on launching policies and conditions ensuring deputies’ activities of the People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 term.
At the meeting, the municipal People’s Committee makes a report on the implementation of the HCMC’s theme for 2021, “Building urban authorities and improve investment environment”.
The Standing Committee of the People's Council will begin the question-and-answer session on the effectiveness and efficiency of state management in planning, organizing and implementing the urban planning management.
The fourth session of the 10th People's Council of HCMC will run until December 9.