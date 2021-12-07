The fourth session of the 10th tenure of People's Council of HCMC opens on December 7. (Photo: SGGP)

The year-end annual conference will also discuss about plans of the city’s social and economic development in the 2021-2025 period and the Standing Committee of the People's Council’ s proposals on launching policies and conditions ensuring deputies’ activities of the People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 term.



At the meeting, the municipal People’s Committee makes a report on the implementation of the HCMC’s theme for 2021, “Building urban authorities and improve investment environment”.

The Standing Committee of the People's Council will begin the question-and-answer session on the effectiveness and efficiency of state management in planning, organizing and implementing the urban planning management.





By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh