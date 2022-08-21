Former leader receives 75-year Party membership medal

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) congratulate former Head of the Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Phan Minh Tanh.

Attending the event was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen handed over the 75-year Party membership badge to Mr. Phan Minh Tanh and congratulated the former Head of the Central Commission for Mass Mobilization.

He emphasized that Mr. Phan Minh Tanh is always a cadre with the spirit of daring to think, daring to do, especially paying his attention to the generations of the city’s young intellectuals.

Former Head of the Central Commission for Mass Mobilization Phan Minh Tanh was born in 1929 in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau. He took positions, including Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's Central Committee, member of the Party Central Committee in the 5th- 7th tenures; Standing Committee member of the National Assembly in the 5th, 8th, 9th tenures; Head of the Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Mass Mobilization Commission cum General Secretary Assistant in the 8th tenure.

He was awarded the Third Class Anti-French Resistance War Medal, First Class Anti-American Resistance War Medal, First Class Victory Medal, Ho Chi Minh Medal, “For the Young Generation of Vietnam" Medal and many certificates of merit.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh