Foreigners in HCMC encouraged to bond with neighborhoods

RoK’s table-tennis players came to Vietnam to join in a tournament with local table-tennis clubs in Tan Phong Ward of District 7

It is a positive sign that in HCMC lately, local community activities, especially those organized during national holidays, have received enthusiastic responses from foreigners living in the neighborhoods. This is a valuable chance to introduce the Vietnamese traditions and disseminate new policies of the Party as well as the State’s laws.

Moreover, the proper care of the local authorities as well as neighbors to all foreigners in HCMC during the fourth Covid-19 outbreak last year has formed a close-knit community in various areas, resulting in more foreigners wishing to join in social activities in the city.

The fund-raising campaign ‘For Vietnam’s Seas and Islands – For the Fatherland’s Frontline’, held at the end of May 2022 by Ben Nghe Ward of District 1, attracted the contribution of tens of foreigners from several nations living in the local area.

Similarly, voluntary blood donations organized in Thao Dien Ward of Thu Duc City often welcome the enthusiastic participation of many foreigners. Since there are now more than 2,500 foreigners living in Quarter 1 of this ward for study or work, the local authorities always focus on methods to foster the contribution of these people to community activities.

Tan Phong Ward in District 7 is the temporary living place of more than 8,500 foreigners from over 70 countries. Tan Phong Ward Party Committee has cooperated with the local office of Vietnam Fatherland Front and state units to encourage these people to take part in cultural and sports activities held locally here.

Yang Dea Sung from the Republic of Korea (RoK) shared that his family has always joined in the annual charity walking scheme and cultural exchange programs between Vietnam and RoK. He added that he always feels like at home thanks to the friendliness of his neighbors.

With much effort to propagandize current guidelines and policies of the Party as well as the State’s laws via social network groups and information sharing programs, the local authorities in Ben Nghe Ward of District 1 were able to help foreigners temporarily living here understand what should and should not be done to observe the law.

Deputy Secretary of Ben Nghe Ward Party Committee Phan Tan Kinh stated that most foreigners in the ward form communities in neighborhoods according to their nationality. This makes it easier for state officials in the ward to host cultural festivals or events to serve them in hope of forming a familiar atmosphere and strengthening the link between local Vietnamese and foreigners.

For instance, when Japan endured a serious earthquake or tsunami, the local Party Committees in neighborhoods immediately raised funds to send to Japan as a financial support. This has left a wonderful impression in the Japanese community here and boosted the relationship between the two countries.

In addition, the local offices of the Vietnam Fatherland Front usually collaborate with leaders of religious organizations or managers of apartment buildings in the local areas where foreigners are temporarily living so that they can better disseminate policies of the Party as well as the State’s laws to raise people’s awareness.

