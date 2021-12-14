HCMC Chairman Phan Van Mai



At the National Conference on Foreign Affairs , which opens on December 14, on the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Congress of the Party, Chairman Mai said the city administrations will focus on expanding diplomacy to seek new driving forces for the city's economic growth.

He shared that Ho Chi Minh City is a major center of economy, culture, education-training, science-technology, a hub for international exchange and integration. The city is also home to nearly 80 agencies, representative offices of international organizations, foreign economic and cultural offices.

During its progress of construction and development, city leaders always identify foreign affairs as one of the important tasks, along with the socio-economic - national defense and security for sustainable development and integration.

At the same time, the city has focused on implementing synchronously, comprehensively, and effectively foreign affairs in terms of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people's diplomacy.

However, HCMC also faces many challenges. In particular, amid great changes that the world is going through, the competition in attracting foreign investment of cities in the region is simultaneously increasing and more drastic as countries in the Asian region are also taking advantage of opportunities to implement plans for post-colonial economic recovery and development.

However, Ho Chi Minh City has had many opportunities in implementing the foreign policy of the Resolution of the thirteen Party Congress. Specifically, the city's foreign policy is in line with the development trend of the world. Vietnam generally and HCMC particularly are more professional in diplomacy.

Based on the challenge and opportunity identification, Ho Chi Minh City authorities are determined to continue the motto "Multilateralization, diversification; proactively and actively integrate into the world comprehensively". He affirmed that this will be the guideline to help the southern metropolis identify partners and improve external situations.

The head of the HCMC government informed that, after more than 45 years since the country's reunification, Ho Chi Minh City has built a wide network of international relations with 53 cooperative and twinning localities; is an active member of many regional forums. Every year, Ho Chi Minh City welcomes over 100 foreign delegations and has been chosen as the venue for many important external events.



Along with that, Ho Chi Minh City determined that external relations should focus on the economy, diplomacy in service to find a new driving force for the city’s economic growth. Therefore, external activities must be a pioneer in mobilizing external resources for the development of the country and the city.

Also, the city will continue to work with partners to expand markets, attract knowledge, technology and invest in economic development, training resources, especially in the post-Covid-19 recovery and development period.

Chairman Mai affirmed the city’s foreign policy goals must be oriented towards the economy, to businesses and to the people to benefit.

Regarding the mechanism, Mr. Phan Van Mai shared that Ho Chi Minh City is experimenting to replicate suitable models such as the joint working group of Ho Chi Minh City - World Bank, the working group on external relations. These mechanisms are expected to be effective in helping the city remove obstacles, speed up cooperation, and most effectively implement international commitments.

Ho Chi Minh City will associate development programs and goals with diplomatic activities at the national and regional levels to promote bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, taking advantage of policy resources and cooperation frameworks, Chairman Mai said.

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City continues to strengthen connections with localities in the country, raising the level of cooperation with its network of international sister cities to jointly exploit and resonate values, promoting a win-win mindset during the fight against Covid-19 and the economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City has been focusing on building an information database to summarize foreign activities and international cooperation to serve management and forecasting in the current context of many uncertain factors. Simultaneously, city administrations promote the city's image and activities in trade and investment.

