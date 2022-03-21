For People's Council to truly represent will, aspirations, mastery of people

The scene of the meeting on People's Council affairs on March 21 in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The National Assembly Standing Committee, on March 21, in Ho Chi Minh City, held a conference to review the work of the People's Councils of the Southern provinces and cities in 2021 and deploy the plan in 2022. Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo Member, NA Chairman, chaired the meeting with the attendance of Mr. Tran Thanh Man, Politburo Member, Standing Vice Chairman of the NA; Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Khac Dinh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the NA; Mr. Bui Van Cuong, Member of the Party Central Committee, General Secretary, Chairman of the Office of the NA; leaders of the committees of the NA, central ministries, agencies, and delegates in the Southern provinces and cities.



In his opening remarks, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed that HCMC was honored and excited to be chosen by the NA Standing Committee as the venue for the meeting. According to him, 2021 was a special year for the city and many localities across the country. The previous year was also a year of great challenges for the operation of the People's Council of HCMC and other provinces.



Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue, NA Chairman, discusses with delegates at the meeting on March 21. (Photo: SGGP)



People's Councils of provinces and cities also focused on solving urgent tasks for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially issuing resolutions on specific regimes and policies; ensuring social security, supporting businesses, people, and frontline forces participating in Covid-19 prevention and control, thereby, making an important contribution for HCMC and other provinces to complete the tasks set out by the Resolution of the People's Council.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting on March 21. (Photo: SGGP)



Many Southern provinces and cities have issued many policies and mobilized resources to support people, businesses, and forces involved in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic. In which, the Standing People's Council of HCMC has mobilized resources with a total cost of nearly VND50 billion to join hands to support Covid-19 prevention and control.



In 2021, the NA and the NA Standing Committee were keen on the organization and operation of the People's Councils at all levels. In which, they have directed and guided the development of work plans, perfected institutions, and issued resolutions that are practical, close to reality, easy to implement, and easy to inspect and monitor.



The People's Councils at all levels have proactively supervised thematic topics with focus and supervision methods in a concise direction on composition, strengthened survey before organizing supervision. The activities of meeting voters, receiving citizens, receiving and handling complaints and reports from citizens have been strictly implemented.



In 2022, the People's Councils at all levels need to continue to innovate in methods and ways of organizing activities, improving the quality of activities on the basis of concretizing the Resolution of the 13th Congress of the Party, the resolutions of the NA, the Government, the resolutions of the Party Congresses of the provinces and cities, and the laws of the State.



People's Councils at all levels need to effectively improve the quality and operational efficiency of People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure to truly be a local State administrative agency, representing the will, aspirations, and mastery of the people, being responsible to the local people and superior State agencies.



At the meeting, the Standing Committees of the People's Council of some localities presented their presentations on outstanding performance results and experiences in the process of organizing People's Council activities in 2021, and proposing tasks and solutions in 2022.



Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC Nguyen Thi Le presented a discourse on the current situation and recommendations for the supervision activities of the People's Council of HCMC in the context of the implementation of Resolution No.131 of the NA on the organization of urban administration in HCMC.



Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC Nguyen Thi Le presents a discourse at the meeting on March 21 in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



The People's Council of HCMC also focused on improving the implementation quality of supervision methods of the City Council; strengthened supervision on the response to voters' petitions, grasped the settlement results and promptly corrected long-standing cases, and detected organizations and individuals lacking a sense of responsibility, deliberately dragging out time, and avoiding it.



Especially, the People's Council of HCMC strengthened the relationships and closely coordinated with agencies and units, especially with the NA Delegation; closely combined supervision activities of the People's Council of HCMC with checking, inspection, and supervision activities of organizations in the political system and promote the role of the people.



For the effective implementation of Resolution No.131 in monitoring activities, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that the People's Council of HCMC would focus on monitoring the People's Committees of districts and wards that did not organize People's Councils, at the same time, promote the role of experts in participating in supervision activities; focus on monitoring voters' recommendations through the Delegation Team; continue to listen to voters' proposals via the Hotline of the People's Council of HCMC; conduct questioning to the Chairman of the District People's Committee.



The Standing Committee of the People's Council of HCMC will continue to coordinate with the HCMC Television Station and the Voice of HCMC People, and the Department of Information and Communications to conduct a monthly dialogue forum with citizens.



