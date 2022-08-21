Flexible monitoring to reach a consensus among people

Leaders of HCMC and Binh Dinh Province attend a working session on supervision activities



The Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council informed supervision activities and achievements in implementing Resolution No.131 /2020/QH14 (NQ131) on organizing urban administration in the city, and monthly dialogue programs between the municipal authorities and people.

She hoped that HCMC and Binh Dinh Province will share experience in supervision activities and organization of the People’s Council missions to each other; and the city will collect opinions and experience from Binh Dinh in public investment disbursement, calling for the socialization of investment of projects, especially historical and cultural works.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the HCMC Party Committee, Pham Duc Hai

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the HCMC Party Committee, Pham Duc Hai said that the HCMC People’s Council has currently implemented solutions, including arranging officials to monitor residents’ documents, using monitoring software to send requests and documents of people to competent departments and organizations, asking departments and units to answer residents’ questions in public, coordinating with press agencies to organize dialogues with the municipal government, actively receiving residents with the participation of departments and press agencies.

Secretary of the Party Committee cum chairman of the People’s Council of Binh Dinh Province Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the meeting.

Secretary of the Party Committee cum chairman of the People’s Council of Binh Dinh Province Ho Quoc Dung shared experience in site clearance, compensation, dialogues between the provincial authorities and people, and public investment disbursement.

On the same day, the HCMC delegation visited the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon City which was founded by Professor Tran Thanh Van, a physicist at France's National Center for Scientific Research and his wife, Professor Le Kim Ngoc; and offered gifts to 50 disadvantaged households in Phu Cat District in Binh Dinh Province.

HCMC's leaders (R) present gifts to leaders of Binh Dinh Province. Binh Dinh Province's leaders (L) hand over a present to HCMC's leaders. Delegates attend the meeting.



By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh