FLC proposes VND80-trillion resort town project in Binh Chanh District

Leaders of Binh Chanh District and FLC Group in the meeting on February 8. (Photo: SGGP)
The People's Committee of Binh Chanh District, on the morning of February 9, informed that the district's leaders had a meeting with the FLC Group Joint Stock Company to hear a detailed report on its investment plan in the area.
According to the proposal of FLC, the project will be built at the gateway of Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta provinces, aiming to build a green complex in the inner city - a modern town developed following green and sustainable criteria and applied smart technologies in management, operation, and energy saving.
The project consists of five subdivisions, including an ecological urban area, a creative urban area, a resort town, an urban area for services, resettlement, and social housing, and an existing and resettlement residential area.
The highlight of the whole project is the 99-story tower, which is expected to become a new iconic building in the West of HCMC.
In addition, the project will build high-rise, low-rise, and high-end residential areas and resettlement areas with social housing and mid-range housing to meet the accommodation needs of about 165,000-180,000 people.
At the meeting, Secretary of Binh Chanh District Party Committee Tran Van Nam suggested that the project must be appropriate, create regional links between Binh Chanh District and the surrounding area, and exploit the advantages of the transportation system (roads, waterways, railways, metro, and highways), the high-tech medical clusters, and the industrial park clusters in the district, especially the three districts of Long An Province, as well as industrial parks of Long An Province and industrial parks of HCMC.
At the same time, this investment project needs to create a landmark at the Southwestern gateway of HCMC and 13 Mekong Delta provinces and cities, showing outstanding development in the near future.
Leaders of Binh Chanh District suggested that the project must be a modern, complex, smart, and green city. They also required FLC Group to accelerate the progress and soon complete the procedures, compensate, and implement the project.
Secretary of Binh Chanh District Party Committee Tran Van Nam and district leaders attended the meeting. On the side of FLC Group was Mr. Trinh Van Quyet - Chairman of the Board of Directors of FLC.
