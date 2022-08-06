Flash mob performance by 3,000 children sets Vietnamese record

The activity is on the framework of the seventh National Children’s House Festival 2022 co-organized by the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization and the International Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (IDP) – Lof Kun brand name.



The organizers said that the performance gathered the most children nationwide, aiming at protecting, educating children and taking care of their health. In addition, the activity also inspired and encouraged children to join sports activities and practice physical exercise to enhance their spiritual and physical health after the Covid-19 pandemic.



After the flash mob performance, children joined an 800-meter running tournament around Nguyen Hue Walking Street to raise fund for a charity fund named Lof Kun Happy Run.



In addition, by checking in with the event's hashtag, each child has contributed VND100,000 (US$4.3) to the fund for helping children with difficulties and orphans due to the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide.



Currently, the Lof Kun hotline and Central Youth Union are receiving subsidization for 816 orphans during the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, the hotline is also supporting finance, providing psychology and education advices for over 500 orphans and children with difficult circumstances who are mostly at primary school.

Some photos at the seventh National Children’s House Festival 2022





By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong