Five roads connecting HCMC, Long An Province to be built soon





For the Ring Road No.4 project, the People's Committee of Long An Province directed the Department of Transport to update relevant planning and forecast traffic count to calculate the appropriate scale and technical options. For the section from the 826D intersection to the end of the route, about 9.5km long, the Department of Transport of Long An Province shall review and clarify the basis for the proposal of an urban expressway or an urban arterial road. From there, it will coordinate with the Department of Transport of HCMC to work with the consulting unit to analyze and clarify the advantages and disadvantages of each option and propose a plan to ensure the technical economy and investment efficiency of the project.For the newly opened Northwest road in Binh Chanh District in HCMC that connects with the provincial road 823D in Duc Hoa District in Long An Province, the People's Committee of HCMC has approved the policy of adjusting the road alignment and updating the relevant planning in Binh Chanh District and agreed that the People's Committee of Long An Province would invest in the construction of Kenh Ranh Bridge, along with the part of provincial road 823D under construction, to ensure traffic connection in the area. The People's Committee of Binh Chanh District will coordinate with the Department of Transport of Long An Province to determine the ending point of traffic connection, the scale and scope of site clearance, and advise the completion of procedures for site clearance of Kenh Ranh Bridge in HCMC for Long An Province to invest in building the bridge to ensure the construction progress.For the extended Vo Van Kiet Street in Binh Chanh District that connects with Hai Son - Tan Do Industrial Park in Duc Hoa District, the People's Committee of HCMC assigned the Department of Planning and Architecture to coordinate with the People's Committee of Binh Chanh District to urgently supplement the alignment of the route and the scale of the section from the Ring Road No.3 to the border of Long An Province into the city's master planning project and related planning projects, as a basis for implementing the next steps.For Le Van Luong Street in Nha Be District that connects with provincial road 826C in Can Giuoc District, the People's Committee of HCMC assigned the Department of Planning and Architecture to coordinate with the People's Committee of Nha Be District to urgently update the alignment and scale of Rach Doi Bridge into the city's master planning project and related planning projects, as a basis for carrying out the next steps. For the investment of a road parallel to National Highway 50 connecting with the provincial road 827E, the People's Committee of HCMC assigned the Department of Transport to propose an investment policy, ensuring a synchronous connection with Long An Province.For the Green Environmental Technology Park Project, the Long An Provincial People's Committee has sent a report and proposed to the Prime Minister to adjust the planning of this project, in which the project will have a waste treatment area with a total area of about 200ha. With modern waste treatment technology, it has the function and capacity to meet the solid waste treatment needs of HCMC and Long An Province, and at the same time, it plays as a backup point in waste treatment.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Gia Bao