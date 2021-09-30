First ward in HCMC delivers 3rd financial relief package to residents

A resident in Ward 12, District 3 receives the third support package



According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporters, on September 29, the ward staff, volunteers, residential quarter representatives and police forces directly came to each alley, corner to give financial support to needy people. As soon as the residents provided their personal information to the functional forces to input it into the management app, they promptly receive financial relief this time.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ward 12, District 3 Tran Huu Tai said that 5,564 people in the locality will be received the third financial support package ; and the spending process shall be finished on September 30.As for the coronavirus infections being isolated at home or in centralized medical facilities, they will be received money after the isolation is over.Under the policy and direction of District 3 and HCMC, Ward 12 sent the list of needy people with difficult circumstances to Quang Trung Software City Development Company Limited for reviewing cases eligible for receiving the financial support.The local authorities have promptly updated the residents' list to conveniently give the financial aid to needy people with the support of information technology.

By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong