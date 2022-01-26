First ornamental flower market in HCMC opens

A corner of the flower market (Photo: SGGP)



Gardeners from the Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Dong Thap, Vinh Long as well as from HCMC’s Thu Duc, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Go Vap apricot villages, households business in the district have displayed many flowers and ornamental plants.

More than 40 home floral decorations including apricot flowers, bougainvillea, roses, marigold flowers, raspberry chrysanthemums, crested flowers, ornamental plants for the New Year of gardeners and business households at the Tet flower market in District 5 were being exhibited for the Lunar Tet holiday at affordable prices due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Tet flower market in District 5 has been creating a happy spring atmosphere, meeting the needs of people for buying ornamental flowers in the 2022 Lunar New Year. The park has become a place for entertainment for city dwellers in the lunar new year every year.

Also on this occasion, the District 5 Flower Market Organizing Committee presented 60 Tet gifts to disadvantaged people in Ward 4 and Ward 9 for a prosperous Tet holidays.

Elsewhere all over the country, the ornamental flower market in Square 29 March in the Central City of Da Nang’s Hai Chau District have turned out more bustling with shoppers who have bought pots or bunches of various flowers these days.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy