First green hospital in HCMC welcomes non-Covid-19 infectious patients

Doctor Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Health speaks at the ceremony.
Speaking at the ceremony, Doctor Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Health informed that 85 hospitals in the city put a special treatment zone for Covid-19 patients into operation.The hospitals at the district level are step-by-step resuming their functions and operation to treat non-Covid-19 infectious patients as HCMC is turning to a new period of adapting to and living with the pandemic.
Doctor Nguyen The Vu, Deputy Managing Director of District 7’s Hospital said that in the past nearly three months, the hospital had treated over 1,300 SARS-CoV-2 infections, including 45 percent of recovered patients and 34 percent of ones with reduced symptoms.
All patients who come to the hospital for health examination and treatment are carefully screened for Covid-19, must perform medical declaration, and be checked the temperature.
In case that the people get the positive result with SARS-CoV-2, they will be taken to a temporary isolation area for monitoring and transferred to medical facilities for Covid-19 treatment.
The recovered patients holding the records from hospitals and medical facilities within the latest six months or those cases who were fully vaccinated for at least 14 days or show the Covid-19 negative test results from the rapid antigen test or RT-PCT test within 48 hours will be passed with the screening process.
Some photos were captured at the Green hospital – District 7’s Hospital in the first day of welcoming non-Covid-19 infectious patients: