First district in HCMC announces to control Covid-19 pandemic

From August 23 to now, the death rate from Covid-19 in District 7 has decreased sharply. Previously, the field hospital for Covid-19 treatment in District7 reported four or five deaths every day averagely, now it has decreased to two cases a day, especially no death was recorded on September 1.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the District People's Committee cum Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in District 7 Hoang Minh Tuan Anh affirmed that, over the past time, District 7 has promptly followed the direction of the HCMC administration and the central government to issue right guidelines and decisions in each phase of the battle against the epidemic.

Thanks to appropriate measures the district administration has taken , it has put the pandemic under control.

Specifically, District 7 has urgently locked the areas with infection cases as well as quickly carried out tests to remove Covid-19 patients without underlying diseases and symptoms from the community as quickly as possible. Moreover, the district has screened to take patients to field hospitals for timely treatment in order to minimize deaths. Therefore, from August 23 to now, the death rate from Covid-19 in the district has decreased sharply.



Chairman of the District People's Committee Hoang Minh Tuan Anh speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) The district has set up Covid-19 treatment facilities to share the city’s shortage of medical institutions. For instance, in early May 2021, after the city ordered each district to have 200 beds in these facilities, the district has established 33 infirmaries and a 600-bed field hospital including 150 beds for emergency treatment.

The district has been focusing on vaccination. Mr. Tuan Anh directed the district must finish polymerase chain reaction tests, which directly screen for the presence of viral RNA, in green and yellow zones. Additionally, he added that the district will inoculate all people aged over 18 soon and strive for a vaccination coverage rate of 15-20 people receiving the second vaccine jabs by September 15.

Provision of food to residents is as important as vaccination, said Chairman Anh.

Chairman Anh acknowledged the local efforts and the cooperation of philanthropists who have taken care of residents in the district during the past time affirming that the district ensures enough necessities for people until September 6, even September 15.

Previously, speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the District People's Committee cum Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in District 7 Le Van Thanh said that District 7 had well carried out the epidemic prevention task. In particular, people in the district stay at home to strictly follow the regulations on the city’s social distancing mandate.



District 7 strives to finish vaccination for the residents (Photo: SGGP) As of August 31, approximately 223,846 residents have received the first vaccine shots accounting for nearly 94 percent. Some 15,957 of them are people over 65 years old and 4,338 are foreigners.

Thirty-four mobile medical stations with two oxygen tankers, ventilators, SpO2 devices and equipment for first aid were set up in schools and cultural houses in 10 wards.

Regarding social security care, the district has spent VND98 billion (US$ 4,301,232) from its state budget to support 57,878 people. Additionally, the district has also collected more than VND94.5 billion to take care of dwellers.

Furthermore, it has encouraged nearly 2,500 landlords to reduce the rent with a total amount of nearly VND14.5 billion. Up to now, the district has completed payment of the first and second social security packages and it is paying the third package.

Especially, District 7 is relocating 2,500 people over 65 years old and with obesity in red zones to hotels and motels to ensure social distancing.

According to Chairman Tuan Anh, the district has established a Center to study socio-economic development solutions in the new situation. This center together with the district Data Center will play a key factor in the district’s economic recovery, production, and business recovery. Last but not least, the district will take measures to support individual household businesses and enterprises to restore production.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan