Financial activities of apartment building management boards to be stipulated

The delegation of the People's Council of Thu Duc City has a monitoring session at C7 apartment building. (Photo: SGGP)

In the ward, there are apartment buildings C5-C6 and C7-C8. Of these, block C8 has not been used yet. Most of the apartment buildings need to be restored parks and entertainment areas, as well as areas serving the common living needs of residents.



At the monitoring session, the delegates discussed the advantages, difficulties, and obstacles and proposed some solutions to manage and use the apartment buildings in the ward effectively. The delegates focused on discussing issues of financial disclosure of the management boards of apartment buildings, and regulations on spending and financial activities of the management boards will be promulgated soon.



In addition, the delegates discussed solutions to improve degraded public works, handle noise around the apartment buildings, and speed up procedures for granting house ownership certificates to some households.

By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Bao Nghi