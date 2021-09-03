

The Thu Thiem Bridge 2 is one of the main construction projects that was allowed to be continuously carried out during social distancing period under strict safety guidelines.

Currently, the done work volume of the construction project of Thu Thiem Bridge 2 reached more than 80 percent. The construction of the project is scheduled to finish in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

The cable-stayed bridge has six lanes and a total length of 1,465 meters, with the main section stretching 885.7 meters. The main tower is 113m high, towards the Thu Thiem area . The construction of Thu Thiem 2 Bridge project started in 2015 with total investment capital of VND3, 082 billion ($134.7 million).

The project is expected to reduce traffic congestion in HCMC, create favorable condition for the development of the Eastern creative city, Thu Duc City in particular and HCMC in general.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh