Festival supporting female startup founders held in HCMC

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (C, in the front line) and delegates attend the event.



Attending the event was head of the task force in the South of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) Central Committee, Tran Thi Huyen Thanh; Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le ; deputy head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai; Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran; Standing vice chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Nguyen Thanh Trung.

The 2022 “Women startup founders-Creativity” festival attracted more than 50 new startups, including popular brands with sustainable development taking part in employee recruitment and product introduction.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, L) and head of the task force in the South of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) Central Committee, Tran Thi Huyen Thanh (2nd, R) offer prizes to winners of a contest titled "Women's Confidence in Business".

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran said that the event aimed to connect and support women and female entrepreneurs who want to start a business in HCMC. It was also a chance for members of the women's associations and business women of five major cities under the direct control of the central government to meet, exchange the latest technologies and experience of startup and creative ideas, and seek business partners and opportunities.



The festival also included a series of activities, such as a forum on digital transformation and business's vision, and a contest of startup ideals.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le meets members of the local women's unions at display booths in the festival.

Enterprises and startup businesses are facing post Covid-19 challenges. It requires solutions to support firms to resume production and business activities, she added.

The women's unions at all levels in the city have cooperated with departments, organizations, vocational training associations, and districts to introduce products and receive instructions for the implementation of procedures for receiving the State’s financial aid; as well as focus on vocational training and organization of meetings between female businesses and workers.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh