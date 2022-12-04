FD HCMC focuses on cooperation linkage heads to mutual development

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: Viet Dung)



Speaking at the opening ceremony, chairman Phan Van Mai hoped that the event would create a driving force for cooperation development between localities.

The leaders of the Central, Ho Chi Minh City and delegates at the opening session. (Photo: Viet Dung)



At the dialogue, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son highly appreciated the organization's idea of the first Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue in 2022 which showed the initiative, creativity of Ho Chi Minh City and the development motivation of the region and the whole country in foreign activities at the local level.

The city has now established cooperative friendly relations with 53 localities on five continents.Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized that the first Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue was considered as an opportunity to express gratitude to international localities for their support to the city during the Covid-19 fight.In addition, under the theme of “Resilience Adaptation for Recovery and Development”, the city desired to share experiences with localities in the process of recovery and development after the pandemic.The minister hoped that international localities and Ho Chi Minh City would continue to stick together and strengthen cooperation activities in all fields, contributing to the development and prosperity of each country.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong