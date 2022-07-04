Chairwoman To Thi Bich Chau congratulates Muslim community on Raya Idil Adha (Photo: SGGP) Today, at the Muslimin Mosque in Ho Chi Minh City’s Phu Nhuan District, the delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by chairwoman To Thi Bich Chau paid a visit to the mosque congratulating the Representative Board of the Muslim Community and the Management Board of the Mosques and Minor Basilicas of the Muslim Poles in the city, on the occasion of the Great Day of Raya Idil Adha which is considered the greater Eid and the holiest day on the Islamic calendar.

Chairwoman Bich Chau graciously sent her best wishes and best wishes to the Representative Board of the Muslim community in Ho Chi Minh City, the Management Board of the mosques and minor mosques in the Muslim regions, and other religious leaders and dignitaries and fellow Muslims.

Ms. Chau congratulates a senior man at the Muslimin Mosque (Photo: SGGP) She also hoped that Muslim compatriots would continue to actively participate, contributing to building a city with a good quality of life, civilization, modernity and gratitude.

Sharing about the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairwoman To Thi Bich Chau said that in recent years, promoting the moral spirit of Prophet Muhammad with the teachings of ‘Truthfulness - Compassion – America’, the Muslim Community Representative Board and the Management Board of the mosque areas have guided, propagated and mobilized Muslim compatriots to raise their national pride and awareness of the country’s situation.

Thereby, they have overcome difficulties and challenges, especially during the recent Covid-19 epidemic as well as the city's movements and campaigns to contribute to the city’s growth in general and the Muslim community in particular as well as promoting economic development, and maintaining political stability.

In addition, thanks to the care of the Party, authorities, and fronts at all levels, the lives of the Muslim community have been improved much and poor Muslim families strived to escape poverty, and all Muslim children can go to school.

Ms. To Thi Bich Chau hoped that the Representative Board of the Muslim community, the Management Board of the mosques and minor mosques in Muslim areas would continue to pay attention to mobilizing the city's Muslim people to continue participating in contributing to the Ho Chi Minh City’s development.

She affirmed that the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City continues to coordinate with relevant agencies and units to support and create favorable conditions for the religious activities organized by the Muslim Community Representative Board, the management board, and areas with a large number of Muslims in accordance with the Law on Belief and Religion and state direction.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City presented gifts to the Muslim Community Representative Boards, the Management Board, and areas with a large number of Muslims.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City presents gifts to the Muslim Community Representative Boards, the Management Board, (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan