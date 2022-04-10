Extension of payment violates Thu Thiem land auction contract: tax authority

According to the HCMC Tax Department, according to the provisions of Article 6 of the auction contract between the HCMC Land Fund Development Center, the HCMC Property Auction Service Center, and the two winning enterprises on December 17, 2021, over 180 days from the date of the notice by the tax authority, if Party C (enterprise) fails to pay enough money to buy the auctioned assets, it will violate the contract. Then Party B (Property Auction Service Center) will notice the payment failure of Party C to Party A (Land Fund Development Center) for it to report to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment for the municipal People's Committee to cancel the decision on recognition of the winner of the land-use rights auction.



Thus, based on the date of the notice of tax authority, the 180-day period will end on July 6, 2022, at which time, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment must submit to the People's Committee of HCMC to cancel the decision to recognize the winner of the land-use rights auction. Therefore, the Tax Department of Ho Chi Minh City requested the departments to give opinions on the payment progress as a basis to summarize and report to the City People's Committee for consideration and settlement.



According to the previous land auction results, Dream Republic Joint Stock Company won the auction of land lot No.3-5 with an area of 6,446 square meters and had to pay VND3.82 trillion of land-use fee and VND500 million of the registration fee for the commercial and service areas. Sheen Mega Joint Stock Company won the auction of land lot No.3-8, covering an area of 8,568.1 square meters, had to pay VND4 trillion of land-use fee, and was exempted from paying the registration fee according to the instructions on the registration fee for the residential land. However, by April 8, 2022, the payment deadline for the first installment (50 percent) is overdue 62 days and the second installment (50 percent) is overdue two days. However, these two enterprises have not yet paid money. Lately, they sent a letter to the municipal People's Committee asking for deferred payment.

By Do Tra Giang – Translated by Bao Nghi