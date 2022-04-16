Experts give opinions on developing HCMC featuring imprint of waterway identity

Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture, Nguyen Thanh Nha speaks at the event.

According to engineer Tran Van Truong, HCMC should take advantage of the land fund along the banks of the Saigon River to expand spaces and landscapes, solve transport and drainage problems, and develop tourism. The city needs a comprehensive plan on the principle of sustainable development, organize an international design contest for the area, assign agencies to implement the project, create the sufficient legal corridors, call businesses to invest in the construction project of infrastructure, and exploit the values of culture, history, and economy of the land.



Engineer Tran Van Truong

The city can earn capital that comes from exploiting the remaining land area outside the designated river corridors, golden land that will be left after the city moves its ports to its outskirts to ease congestion on roads. The municipal government should not grant more investment licenses to other riverside projects, and consider 83 projects of apartments and offices building complexes, parks, and entertainment areas covering an area of 45 hectares along the banks of the Saigon River, he added.

Architect Tran Ngoc Chinh, Chairman of the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association, suggested that the organization of architectural space and landscapes is one of the most important things in the urban planning adjustment, such as ideas and designs of the pedestrian bridges and bridges crossing the Sai Gon River. The Binh Quoi - Thanh Da Peninsula in Binh Thanh District could be developed into a Southern typical ecological urban area.

Associate professor PhD Nguyen Minh Hoa

According to Associate professor PhD Nguyen Minh Hoa, it's not necessary for the city to turn five suburban districts namely Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Nha Be, Cu Chi, and Can Gio into urban districts in the 2021-2030 period. The city should develop high-tech agriculture, ecological tourism and save land for the next generations in the future, and promote Thu Duc City and the South area and Cu Chi to reduce the pressure in the city center.

Architecture Khuong Van Muoi said that the land restoration fund has a great significance for 1-20 years later, helping the city adjust the planning when necessary.

Deputy Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong

Speaking at the meeting, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture, Nguyen Thanh Nha, said that the organization board will receive and consider all opinions from experts, businesses, and people to adjust the overall urban planning scheme by 2040 with a vision to 2060.

Deputy Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong extended his thanks for all contributions of specialists, enterprises, and people to the city’s overall planning. The organization board hoped to continue to receive more opinions to build the best urban design.

A section of the Sai Gon River runs through Thu Duc City and Binh Thanh District. A park on the bank of the Sai Gon River

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khan