Experts give opinions on city's reopening, economic recovery in new normal state

Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Chairman of the city People's Committee Phan Van Mai at the meeting with experts.



Those opinions were shared at a meeting between HCMC’s senior leaders and experts on economy and health discussing Covid-19 prevention and control plans and economic recovery after September 15





Speaking at the meeting,

The medical experts had the common outlook of being unable to completely separate coronavirus infections from the community at the current time and in the upcoming time.Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that it is necessary to prepare strategies for Ho Chi Minh City's new-normal with Covid-19.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is ready for a dual plan of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control and economic recovery with 13 to 14 strategies, especially the strategy on health and social welfare.





HCMC needs to accelerate the vaccination process for people with second shots





According to Associate Professor Vu Minh Phuc, an advisor of the Department of Pediatrics under the HCMC's University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy, the Covid-19 pandemic has tended to reduce recently.





Doctor Tran Du Lich, an economic expert participates in the conference.



Associate Prof. Dr. Tran Hoang Ngan, Head of the HCMC Institute for Development Studies gives his opinion at the meeting.



Concerning reopening the city, Mr. Ngan proposed seven key contents, including acceleration of vaccination process for people with second routine shots, minimization of deaths related to Covid-19, strengthening human resources and capacities of health clinics, simple implementation of the “Covid-19 green card” model and planning strategies to mobilize financial sources for the city.

Once the social distance is loosened, the number of infected cases will be likely to definitely increase. Therefore, medical facilities need to be ready for tracking, testing suspected infections, receiving and treating patients.Besides, medical facilities, field hospitals should mobilize skillful medical staff and widen the Intensive Care Unit serving severe patients. On the other hand, the city health sector is recommended to evaluate the necessity of the third routine of vaccines and vaccination for children.Regarding economic recovery, Dr. Tran Du Lich, an economic expert agreed with the opinions of reopening the economy and promoting economic recovery; and he also suggested shortening the vaccine coverage schedule.

By Giao Linh, Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong