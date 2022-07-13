Establishment of Vietnam int’l financial center in HCMC asked to be sped up

At the conference

The conference reviewed the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.53-NQ/TW, dated August 29, 2005, on promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security in the southeastern region and the southern key economic region by 2010 with a vision towards 2020, along with Conclusion No. 27-KL/TW, dated August 2, 2012, on continuing to materialize the resolution.



The meeting was attended by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le.

According to Vice Director of the Transport Department of HCMC Phan Cong Bang, road obstruction due to severe traffic jams in the city have caused an estimated US$6 billion every year.

Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai proposed a State capital budget prioritized for major transport construction projects, and planning, building and developing of a logistic system in the southern key economic region connecting with the national logistic system.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai noted that the city needs to mobilize investment for key major programs and projects linking transport infrastructure with the technical infrastructure in digital transformation.

He proposed a financial mechanism for localities to mobilize resources for socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security, and a higher level of empowerment to localities to implement assigned tasks, especially building of a new mechanism to replace resolution 53.

The city hoped the establishment of the Vietnam international financial center in HCMC will be carried out as soon as possible. It is not only an international financial center of HCMC and the southern key economic region but also the country. The municipal government has completed a project for the establishment of the Vietnam international financial center. However, it needs the completion of a legal framework to implement the project, he added.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung affirmed that the ministry will continue to accompany HCMC in speeding up the project’s progress.

He also suggested the city and the southern key economic region shape development opportunities and propose mechanisms for better development.



