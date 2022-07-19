Establishment of steering committee for Belt Road No.3 in HCMC proposed

Map of Ring Road No. 3



Under the document, site clearance, compensation, support and resettlement are important tasks in order to ensure the completion of the Ring Road No. 3 project . It needs close and smooth coordination among relevant departments, organizations and localities.

The steering committee led by the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee will support localities to solve problems in implementing compensation, support and resettlement to shorten working time instead of waiting for instructions from relevant departments and agencies.

Ring Road No.3 is 76.34 kilometers long, passing through HCMC, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An. The section passing through HCMC is approximately 47.51km long. The city must clear an area of 408 hectares to serve the construction and has 2,377 affected households losing residential land and 752 cases that have to be resettled. The total compensation payment is about VND25, 610 billion (US$1.1 billion).

Localities where the expressway passes through also need to establish the municipal and district-level steering committee for compensation, support and resettlement led by the Secretary of the Party Committee, the department suggested.

HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An signed an agreement on handing over land to the Ring Road No.3 construction project from October 1, 2022 to March, 2024. The construction is expected to be started in June, 2023 and completed in October, 2025. The work will be totally finished in June, 2026 while the project completion settlement will be handed over in 2027.





By Do Tra Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh