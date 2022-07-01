Elected bodies of HCMC, Shanghai foster partnership

Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)



Dung affirmed that the meeting shows HCMC’s determination and hope to maintain the friendly and cooperative partnership between the two cities.

Briefing the Chinese official on the socio-economic situation of the city, Dung said he hopes Shanghai will continue to organise short-term training courses for HCMC officials and share experience in areas of mutual interest.

He briefed the Chinese official on major activities of the HCMC People’s Council, especially measures to speed up the socio-economic recovery and development after Covid-19, and expressed his hope to learn legislative experience from China in various fields.

For his part, Chen noted that the partnership between Shanghai and HCMC, which was set up in 1994, has developed soundly in many areas.

He lauded the potential of HCMC and the strong growth of Vietnam and the city in particular, and said he hopes to promote bilateral cooperation on a win-win spirit.

The two sides agreed that Shanghai and HCMC share many similarities during their development. The Shanghai Municipal People Congress wishes to continue to foster cooperation and share its experience with the People’s Council of HCMC, contributing to promoting bilateral socio-economic and investment partnership and fostering trade between the two cities, said Chen.

VNA