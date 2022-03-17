Effective administrative reform in HCMC reduces document processing time

Duong Gia Huy from District 6 is submitting necessary documents for administrative procedures via the automatic document receipt system. (Photo: SGGP)

In District 6 People’s Committee, besides the usual one-stop station to receive administrative documents, there is a new system of automatic document receipt that works 24/7 to save time for citizens and businesses. Many residents of the district show their preference of this method over the traditional one since it is simple, quick, and extremely convenient to those working 9 to 5.

This system can process 5 administrative procedures and return 8 ones, all of which are at level three. Until now, it has successfully handled and returned 1,185/1,932 documents (accounting for 61.34 percent). Thanks to administrative reform, the district has greatly reduced paper processing time of such procedures as registration for district-leveled certification of environment protection plan, certification of food sanitation for food shops, and increase citizen satisfaction rating.

Via administrative reform, Binh Tan District has also decreased the processing time for three administrative procedures of issuing a food sanitation certificate for food shops (by 4 days), discontinuing monthly social support, delivering monthly care and nurturing expenses (by 3 days), delivering financial support for cremation (piloting in the wards of An Lac, Binh Hung Hoa A, and Binh Hung Hoa B).

District 3 exercises administrative reform through the simultaneous processing of tax code and household business certificate issuance, greatly reducing the time from 6 days to 4 hours. This new method eliminates the risk of having to cancel the certificate when a household does not meet requirements for tax code issuance. Seeing such an impressive result, the district has decided to integrate the two processes of food sanitation certificate and food shop permit issuance.

Other state departments are assigning officials to receive papers and help people to finish the procedures at the one-stop station.

At the headquarters of the HCMC Division of Fire Prevention and Fighting – PC07 (under the HCMC Department of Public Security), Nguyen Thanh Nhan was carefully instructed on finishing the fire prevention and fighting evaluation form for the newly built complex of his company in District 7. On the due date, he received the certificate after supplying construction-related papers, which is quick and simple as he commented.

Next to him, Le Hoang Anh was supplementing necessary documents for a similar procedure. He said that the process is now much simpler, with proper guidance from state officials to save time and efforts for citizens. After 10 days, the certificate was issued.

PC07 shared that in 2022, it has 3 one-day administrative procedures: certificate issuance, renewing, and re-granting for professional training in fire prevention and fighting.

Director of HCMC Social Security Phan Van Men informed that his organization is going to integrate its service at one-stop stations in the districts of 3, 7, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, Hoc Mon to receive social security documents on June 1 at the latest.

Using this method, citizens and businesses do not need to visit social security offices anymore for insurance-related services (registering or adjusting payment of compulsory social insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance, occupational accident insurance; registering or adjusting payment of optional social insurance; settling maternity benefits; moving documents of pensioners from this to another province).

Vice chairwomen of the People’s Committee of District 3 and Binh Tan District wholeheartedly welcome this idea, saying that they will collaborate for the smooth work of social security officers, and that having such professional people in the office to answer questions of residents is the perfect solution to save time and ensure citizens’ right.

By staff writers – Translated by Huong Vuong