Earth Hour Campaign 2022 to take place online tonight

Tonight, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the organizer of the campaign, will livestream the activities related to the campaign on its official fanpage and website https://www.sggp.org.vn/.To spread the message and meaning of the Earth Hour Campaign 2022, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment encouraged agencies, organizations and individuals to jointly host the activities of turning off the lights and unnecessary electrical devices in an hour on Saturday night, and propagandize healthy green lifestyle, prohibitions on illegal trade and consumption of wild animals.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong