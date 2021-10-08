Vehicles are inspected at a Motor Vehicle Registration and Inspection Center in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

The move aims to create favourable condition for residents to complete the registration for vehicle techinal testing and renewal of driving licence.



Drivers and vehicles’ owners are required to provide essential documents and comply with the health ministry’s 5K message when they implement the application for driving licence and certificate of vehicle technical inspection at the Motor Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centers in the city.

In related news, the vehicle document tracking based on QR code granted by the Department of Transport of HCMC for automobiles carrying goods between HCMC and provinces in the Southeastern and Mekong Delta regions will not be valid starting on October 10. Since the date, transport operators must register for new identification paper with QR code at the website vantai.drvn.gov.vn for vehicles transporting commodities between HCMC and provinces, according to the municipal Department of Transport.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh